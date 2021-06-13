Student of the Week Springfield High School

Claim to fame/honors: Academic Team, Student Council, and Book Club

Words you live by: “There is no set limit or box on who you can be. You can change every day to make yourself happy.”

Toughest challenge: figuring out what I want to do in life

Biggest influence: my older cousin

School-day rituals: waking up early and getting a good breakfast

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of friends and family with notes/letters from them

When I’m bored I like to... read or hang with my little sister

Favorite movie: Howls Moving Castle

Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson

Favorite TV show: Jeopardy

Favorite musical artist: The Weekend

Favorite book: The Alchemist

Favorite home-cooked meal: chili

Favorite restaurant: Mixx 165

Whose mind would you like to read: Charles Dickens

Place where you’d love to travel: Japan

Talent you’d like to have: singing

Favorite school subject: Biology

Favorite athlete: Jenny Finch

Favorite team: Florida University Softball Team

Something in the world I’d like to change: all the negativity within the world. If there was less of a negative view on life and things, then I think a lot of problems would be fixed.

Favorite high school moment: the hall rally’s where the band will come around and play before a big football game

Best thing about high school: the memories that you make because I will remember mine for the rest of my life