Student of the Week Springfield High School

Name: Samantha Smith
School: Springfield High School
Grade: 11th
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Softball, Golf
Claim to fame/honors: Academic Team, Student Council, and Book Club
Words you live by: “There is no set limit or box on who you can be. You can change every day to make yourself happy.”
Toughest challenge: figuring out what I want to do in life
Biggest influence: my older cousin
School-day rituals: waking up early and getting a good breakfast
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of friends and family with notes/letters from them
When I’m bored I like to... read or hang with my little sister
Favorite movie: Howls Moving Castle
Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson
Favorite TV show: Jeopardy
Favorite musical artist: The Weekend
Favorite book: The Alchemist
Favorite home-cooked meal: chili
Favorite restaurant: Mixx 165
Whose mind would you like to read: Charles Dickens
Place where you’d love to travel: Japan
Talent you’d like to have: singing
Favorite school subject: Biology
Favorite athlete: Jenny Finch
Favorite team: Florida University Softball Team
Something in the world I’d like to change: all the negativity within the world. If there was less of a negative view on life and things, then I think a lot of problems would be fixed.
Favorite high school moment: the hall rally’s where the band will come around and play before a big football game
Best thing about high school: the memories that you make because I will remember mine for the rest of my life