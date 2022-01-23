Student of the Week Springfield High School

Name: Aijane’ Bonner
School: Springfield High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Drill Team and Dance Team
Claim to fame/honors: Champion City Scholar and GPA is 3.4
Words you live by: “Love yourself before you try to love others.” My Mom
Toughest challenge: Bringing up my GPA from a 3.0 by working hard and staying motivated. I now have a 3.4
Biggest influence: my Mom
School-day rituals: I like to listen to music throughout the day
What’s on your bedroom walls: a picture of my sister, an award and LED Lights
When I’m bored I like to... watch TV or listen to music
Favorite movie: The Princess and the Frog
Person who would play you in a movie: Marsai Martin
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite musical artist: Normani
Favorite book: How to be a Bawse
Favorite home-cooked meal: Shrimp Alfredo
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster
Whose mind would you like to read: Brandy Norwood
Place where you’d love to travel: Barbados
Talent you’d like to have: to be able to sing
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite team: Steelers
Something in the world I’d like to change: the way that social media effects society
Favorite high school moment: making it to state and performing in a real stadium (Football)
Best thing about high school: making friends and creating unforgettable memories
