Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Student of the Week Springfield High School

Aijane’ Bonner is the Student of the Week from Springfield High School. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Aijane’ Bonner is the Student of the Week from Springfield High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
8 minutes ago

Name: Aijane’ Bonner

School: Springfield High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Drill Team and Dance Team

Claim to fame/honors: Champion City Scholar and GPA is 3.4

Words you live by: “Love yourself before you try to love others.” My Mom

Toughest challenge: Bringing up my GPA from a 3.0 by working hard and staying motivated. I now have a 3.4

Biggest influence: my Mom

School-day rituals: I like to listen to music throughout the day

What’s on your bedroom walls: a picture of my sister, an award and LED Lights

When I’m bored I like to... watch TV or listen to music

Favorite movie: The Princess and the Frog

Person who would play you in a movie: Marsai Martin

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite musical artist: Normani

Favorite book: How to be a Bawse

Favorite home-cooked meal: Shrimp Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster

Whose mind would you like to read: Brandy Norwood

Place where you’d love to travel: Barbados

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to sing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite team: Steelers

Something in the world I’d like to change: the way that social media effects society

Favorite high school moment: making it to state and performing in a real stadium (Football)

Best thing about high school: making friends and creating unforgettable memories

In Other News
1
Athlete of the Week Springfield High School
2
Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center
3
Care delayed for many as COVID patients, mostly unvaccinated, flood...
4
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Clark County
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top