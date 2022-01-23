Student of the Week Springfield High School

Claim to fame/honors: Champion City Scholar and GPA is 3.4

Words you live by: “Love yourself before you try to love others.” My Mom

Toughest challenge: Bringing up my GPA from a 3.0 by working hard and staying motivated. I now have a 3.4

Biggest influence: my Mom

School-day rituals: I like to listen to music throughout the day

What’s on your bedroom walls: a picture of my sister, an award and LED Lights

When I’m bored I like to... watch TV or listen to music

Favorite movie: The Princess and the Frog

Person who would play you in a movie: Marsai Martin

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite musical artist: Normani

Favorite book: How to be a Bawse

Favorite home-cooked meal: Shrimp Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster

Whose mind would you like to read: Brandy Norwood

Place where you’d love to travel: Barbados

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to sing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite team: Steelers

Something in the world I’d like to change: the way that social media effects society

Favorite high school moment: making it to state and performing in a real stadium (Football)

Best thing about high school: making friends and creating unforgettable memories