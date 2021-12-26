Student of the Week Springfield-Clark CTC

Name: Carolyn Harrington
School: Springfield-Clark CTC
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: I have played club volleyball since I was in the 4th grade and played school volleyball since the 7th grade. I have participated in 4-H since I was 10 years old.
Words you live by: My dad always tells me, “Take care of the little things and the big things will take care of themselves.”
Toughest challenge: deciding what I wanted to do after high school
Biggest influence: my parents. They are always there for me and help me when I need help. Especially in the last year with making decisions for my life after high school.
School-day rituals: Every morning before school, I manage to wake up 10 minutes before I need to leave for school and somehow I manage to be here on time.
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and family
When I’m bored I like to… watch TV on Hulu or bother my little brother Gavin
Favorite movie: The Outsiders
Favorite TV show: Friends.
Favorite musical artist: Kacey Musgraves
Favorite book: The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
Favorite home-cooked meal: shrimp scampi
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk
Place where you’d love to travel: Paris and visit the Eiffel Tower
Talent you’d like to have: the power of endless energy to keep up with my homework
Favorite school subject: EMT lab
Favorite high school moment: was during my first clinical in an ambulance
Favorite junk food: Hershey Bar with almonds
Best thing about high school: playing volleyball on Senior Night with the girls I have been playing with since the 6th grade
