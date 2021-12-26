Student of the Week Springfield-Clark CTC

Words you live by: My dad always tells me, “Take care of the little things and the big things will take care of themselves.”

Toughest challenge: deciding what I wanted to do after high school

Biggest influence: my parents. They are always there for me and help me when I need help. Especially in the last year with making decisions for my life after high school.

School-day rituals: Every morning before school, I manage to wake up 10 minutes before I need to leave for school and somehow I manage to be here on time.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and family

When I’m bored I like to… watch TV on Hulu or bother my little brother Gavin

Favorite movie: The Outsiders

Favorite TV show: Friends.

Favorite musical artist: Kacey Musgraves

Favorite book: The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

Favorite home-cooked meal: shrimp scampi

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Paris and visit the Eiffel Tower

Talent you’d like to have: the power of endless energy to keep up with my homework

Favorite school subject: EMT lab

Favorite high school moment: was during my first clinical in an ambulance

Favorite junk food: Hershey Bar with almonds

Best thing about high school: playing volleyball on Senior Night with the girls I have been playing with since the 6th grade