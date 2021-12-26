Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Student of the Week Springfield-Clark CTC

Carolyn Harrington is the Student of the Week from Springfield-Clark CTC. CONTRIBUTED
caption arrowCaption
Carolyn Harrington is the Student of the Week from Springfield-Clark CTC. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Name: Carolyn Harrington

School: Springfield-Clark CTC

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: I have played club volleyball since I was in the 4th grade and played school volleyball since the 7th grade. I have participated in 4-H since I was 10 years old.

Words you live by: My dad always tells me, “Take care of the little things and the big things will take care of themselves.”

Toughest challenge: deciding what I wanted to do after high school

Biggest influence: my parents. They are always there for me and help me when I need help. Especially in the last year with making decisions for my life after high school.

School-day rituals: Every morning before school, I manage to wake up 10 minutes before I need to leave for school and somehow I manage to be here on time.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and family

When I’m bored I like to… watch TV on Hulu or bother my little brother Gavin

Favorite movie: The Outsiders

Favorite TV show: Friends.

Favorite musical artist: Kacey Musgraves

Favorite book: The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

Favorite home-cooked meal: shrimp scampi

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Paris and visit the Eiffel Tower

Talent you’d like to have: the power of endless energy to keep up with my homework

Favorite school subject: EMT lab

Favorite high school moment: was during my first clinical in an ambulance

Favorite junk food: Hershey Bar with almonds

Best thing about high school: playing volleyball on Senior Night with the girls I have been playing with since the 6th grade

In Other News
1
Athlete of the Week Springfield Clark CTC
2
Xenia judge to be seated on court that serves Clark, Champaign counties
3
Clark State to hold auditions for spring production
4
Habitat for Humanity focuses on home repairs in Springfield, hopes to...
5
Larry Humphrey & Friends concert to add Christmas night cheer

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top