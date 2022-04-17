Student of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

Claim to fame/honors: A Honor Roll

Words you live by: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

Toughest challenge: adjusting to my parent’s separation

Biggest influence: my mom because I want to be a hardworking woman in today’s society

School-day rituals: waking up every morning at 5 a.m. to study

What’s on your bedroom walls: colorful tapestries to create a positive vibe

When I’m bored I like to... work on schoolwork ahead of time

Favorite movie: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Person who would play you in a movie: Jim Carrey because he’s funny

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite musical artist: Iann Dior

Favorite book: Animal Farm

Favorite home-cooked meal: spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: El Toro

Whose mind would you like to read: political people to understand their true intentions

Place where you’d love to travel: Puerto Rico

Talents you’d like to have: paint, crochet, and draw

Favorite school subject: Science/Biology

Favorite athlete: Serena Williams

Favorite team: Ohio State, mainly because my whole family likes football

Something in the world I’d like to change: lack of available healthcare in different countries

Favorite high school moment: attending CTC during the pandemic.

Favorite junk food: cookie dough.

Best thing about high school: the relationships made, and the opportunities to further my career and education.