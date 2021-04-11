Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Name: Jarrett Wilson
School: Southeastern High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Student Council, Quick Recall, National Honors Society
Claim to fame/honors: National Honors Society Vice President, Class Officer, 2 Strive for Excellence Awards
Words you live by: “Don’t underestimate me. I know more than I say, think more than I speak, and notice more than you realize.”
Toughest challenge: overcoming the fear of failure
Biggest influence: my supportive family
School-day rituals: being ready for school 30 minutes early and still almost being late
What’s on your bedroom walls: curtains
When I’m bored I like to … sing along to my Spotify playlist
Favorite movie: Now You See Me
Person who would play you in a movie: Kevin James
Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad
Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs
Favorite book: The Eye of Minds
Favorite home-cooked meal: Fried chicken livers
Favorite restaurant: BD’s Mongolian Grill
Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk
Place where you’d love to travel: Canada
Talent you’d like to have: play guitar
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Joey Votto
Favorite team: Reds
Something in the world I’d like to change: fatal and possibly curable diseases such as cancer
Favorite high school moment: messing around and laughing with friends during study halls
Favorite junk food: Brownies
Best thing about high school: interacting with friends you have known your entire life and also making new friends every year