Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Jarrett Wilson is the Student of the Week from Southeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED
News | 1 hour ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Jarrett Wilson

School: Southeastern High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: Student Council, Quick Recall, National Honors Society

Claim to fame/honors: National Honors Society Vice President, Class Officer, 2 Strive for Excellence Awards

Words you live by: “Don’t underestimate me. I know more than I say, think more than I speak, and notice more than you realize.”

Toughest challenge: overcoming the fear of failure

Biggest influence: my supportive family

School-day rituals: being ready for school 30 minutes early and still almost being late

What’s on your bedroom walls: curtains

When I’m bored I like to … sing along to my Spotify playlist

Favorite movie: Now You See Me

Person who would play you in a movie: Kevin James

Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: The Eye of Minds

Favorite home-cooked meal: Fried chicken livers

Favorite restaurant: BD’s Mongolian Grill

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Canada

Talent you’d like to have: play guitar

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Joey Votto

Favorite team: Reds

Something in the world I’d like to change: fatal and possibly curable diseases such as cancer

Favorite high school moment: messing around and laughing with friends during study halls

Favorite junk food: Brownies

Best thing about high school: interacting with friends you have known your entire life and also making new friends every year

