Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Ryan Flax is the Student of the Week at Southeastern High School.
Ryan Flax is the Student of the Week at Southeastern High School.

Name: Ryan Flax

School: Southeastern High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: FFA, 4-H, Basketball, Cross Country, NHS, Class Officer, Student Council

Claim to fame/honors: hitting a cow with my truck on the road (everyone involved was ok…)

Words you live by: Live your best life

Toughest challenge: living up to my own expectations

Biggest influence: my parents

School-day rituals: skip breakfast and show up 2 minutes before school starts

What’s on your bedroom walls: lots of signs and posters

When I’m bored I like to... watch Youtube/Tik Tok or randomly clean things

Favorite movie: No Country For Old Men

Person who would play you in a movie: Young Micheal Cera

Favorite TV show: Avatar the Last Airbender

Favorite musical artist: Kanye West

Favorite book: Flowers for Algernon

Favorite home-cooked meal: turkey and stuffing

Favorite restaurant: Ann and Tony’s

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Europe

Talent you’d like to have: I wish I was able to talk backward

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Luca Dončić

Favorite team: The Ohio State Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: I’d like to see everyone in the world have access to good public education

Favorite high school moment: when one of our teachers was confused with an intruder and the school went on lockdown

Favorite junk food: Chips Ahoy cookies

Best thing about high school: all the friends you make and the people you interact with

