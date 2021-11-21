Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Name: Ryan Flax
School: Southeastern High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: FFA, 4-H, Basketball, Cross Country, NHS, Class Officer, Student Council
Claim to fame/honors: hitting a cow with my truck on the road (everyone involved was ok…)
Words you live by: Live your best life
Toughest challenge: living up to my own expectations
Biggest influence: my parents
School-day rituals: skip breakfast and show up 2 minutes before school starts
What’s on your bedroom walls: lots of signs and posters
When I’m bored I like to... watch Youtube/Tik Tok or randomly clean things
Favorite movie: No Country For Old Men
Person who would play you in a movie: Young Micheal Cera
Favorite TV show: Avatar the Last Airbender
Favorite musical artist: Kanye West
Favorite book: Flowers for Algernon
Favorite home-cooked meal: turkey and stuffing
Favorite restaurant: Ann and Tony’s
Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk
Place where you’d love to travel: Europe
Talent you’d like to have: I wish I was able to talk backward
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Luca Dončić
Favorite team: The Ohio State Buckeyes
Something in the world I’d like to change: I’d like to see everyone in the world have access to good public education
Favorite high school moment: when one of our teachers was confused with an intruder and the school went on lockdown
Favorite junk food: Chips Ahoy cookies
Best thing about high school: all the friends you make and the people you interact with