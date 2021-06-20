Student of the Week Northwestern High School

Claim to fame/honors: Jan Van Gorder Scholar, Two Time Tennis District Qualifier, CBC Tennis Player of the Year 2020, 9th Grade Honor Student of the year, 10th Grade Honor Student of the Year

Words you live by: Be kind.

Toughest challenge: overcoming stress

Biggest influence: my parents

School-day rituals: Friday donuts and coffee

When I’m bored I like to… read and play piano

Favorite movie: Ramona and Beezus

Favorite TV show: Parks and Rec

Favorite musical artist: Halsey

Favorite book: Ember in the Ashes

Favorite home-cooked meal: pasta with alfredo sauce

Favorite restaurant: Panera

Place where you’d love to travel: Europe

Talent you’d like to have: parallel parking

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Naomi Osaka

Favorite team: OSU football

Something in the world I’d like to change: inequality

Favorite high school moment: qualifying for Districts

Favorite junk food: popcorn

Best thing about high school: friendships