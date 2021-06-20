Student of the Week Northwestern High School

Name: Leah Fraker
School: Northwestern High School
Grade: 11
Age: 16
Extra-curricular: Varsity Tennis, Youth Group, Show Choir, Unity Club, SADD, Student Council, USTA Tennis, Acolyte
Claim to fame/honors: Jan Van Gorder Scholar, Two Time Tennis District Qualifier, CBC Tennis Player of the Year 2020, 9th Grade Honor Student of the year, 10th Grade Honor Student of the Year
Words you live by: Be kind.
Toughest challenge: overcoming stress
Biggest influence: my parents
School-day rituals: Friday donuts and coffee
When I’m bored I like to… read and play piano
Favorite movie: Ramona and Beezus
Favorite TV show: Parks and Rec
Favorite musical artist: Halsey
Favorite book: Ember in the Ashes
Favorite home-cooked meal: pasta with alfredo sauce
Favorite restaurant: Panera
Place where you’d love to travel: Europe
Talent you’d like to have: parallel parking
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Naomi Osaka
Favorite team: OSU football
Something in the world I’d like to change: inequality
Favorite high school moment: qualifying for Districts
Favorite junk food: popcorn
Best thing about high school: friendships