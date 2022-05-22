springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Northwestern High School

Hannah Nicewaner is the Student of the Week from Northwestern High School.

Hannah Nicewaner is the Student of the Week from Northwestern High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Hannah Nicewaner

School: Northwestern High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: Student Council, National Honors Society, SADD, Spanish Club, WNBC, Symphonic Band, High school and club soccer, volunteering for the Lesotho Nutritional Initiative and for the elderly

Claim to fame/honors: one of three Valedictorians, Senior Class President, National Honors Society President, 1st Team All-CBC, 3rd Team All-Miami Valley, Team Captain

Words you live by: Work hard, be kind, be real.

Toughest challenge: getting an A in AP Literature

Biggest influence: both my mom and dad

School-day rituals: eat a banana for breakfast

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and family, and pictures that I took while in Europe

When I’m bored I like to… go fishing with my friends

Favorite movie: The Pirates of the Caribbean Series

Person who would play you in a movie: Blake Lively

Favorite TV show: The Vampire Diaries

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite home-cooked meal: Minute Steaks with corn and mashed potatoes with gravy

Place where you’d love to travel: Maldives

Favorite school subject: Calculus

Favorite athlete: Carli Lloyd

Favorite team: USA Women’s National Soccer Team

Something in the world I’d like to change: disrespectful people

Favorite high school moment: cheering in the student section for basketball and football games

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about high school: making memories with friends that will last a lifetime

