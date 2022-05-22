Student of the Week Northwestern High School

Name: Hannah Nicewaner
School: Northwestern High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Student Council, National Honors Society, SADD, Spanish Club, WNBC, Symphonic Band, High school and club soccer, volunteering for the Lesotho Nutritional Initiative and for the elderly
Claim to fame/honors: one of three Valedictorians, Senior Class President, National Honors Society President, 1st Team All-CBC, 3rd Team All-Miami Valley, Team Captain
Words you live by: Work hard, be kind, be real.
Toughest challenge: getting an A in AP Literature
Biggest influence: both my mom and dad
School-day rituals: eat a banana for breakfast
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and family, and pictures that I took while in Europe
When I’m bored I like to… go fishing with my friends
Favorite movie: The Pirates of the Caribbean Series
Person who would play you in a movie: Blake Lively
Favorite TV show: The Vampire Diaries
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite home-cooked meal: Minute Steaks with corn and mashed potatoes with gravy
Place where you’d love to travel: Maldives
Favorite school subject: Calculus
Favorite athlete: Carli Lloyd
Favorite team: USA Women’s National Soccer Team
Something in the world I’d like to change: disrespectful people
Favorite high school moment: cheering in the student section for basketball and football games
Favorite junk food: ice cream
Best thing about high school: making memories with friends that will last a lifetime
