Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Claim to fame/honors: 4-year varsity letter for cheerleading, 3-year varsity letter for volleyball, National Honors Society

Words you live by: She believed she could, so she did.

Toughest challenge: choosing a college

Biggest influence: my Grandma

School-day rituals: eating Cocoa Pebbles

What’s on your bedroom walls: 2 cheer collages, University of West Virginia flag, pictures of my friends and me

When I’m bored I like to… hangout with my friends, play volleyball, and work out

Favorite movie: Soul Surfer

Person who would play you in a movie: Sandra Bullock

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite book: The Fault in Our Stars

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak, mashed potatoes, and green beans

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: my Mom

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: juggling

Favorite school subject: Psychology

Favorite athlete: Simone Biles

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: bullying

Favorite high school moment: 2022 cheerleading competition

Favorite junk food: Ice cream

Best thing about high school: gaining friends that will last forever!