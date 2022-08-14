Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Name: Anna Mascadri
School: Mechanicsburg High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Cheerleading and Volleyball
Claim to fame/honors: 4-year varsity letter for cheerleading, 3-year varsity letter for volleyball, National Honors Society
Words you live by: She believed she could, so she did.
Toughest challenge: choosing a college
Biggest influence: my Grandma
School-day rituals: eating Cocoa Pebbles
What’s on your bedroom walls: 2 cheer collages, University of West Virginia flag, pictures of my friends and me
When I’m bored I like to… hangout with my friends, play volleyball, and work out
Favorite movie: Soul Surfer
Person who would play you in a movie: Sandra Bullock
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite book: The Fault in Our Stars
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak, mashed potatoes, and green beans
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: my Mom
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Talent you’d like to have: juggling
Favorite school subject: Psychology
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: bullying
Favorite high school moment: 2022 cheerleading competition
Favorite junk food: Ice cream
Best thing about high school: gaining friends that will last forever!
