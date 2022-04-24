Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Name: Elyse Wilson
School: Mechanicsburg High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17 (it’s actually my birthday week so almost 18)
Extra-curricular: I’ve played soccer, basketball, softball and ran cross country. I’m a bass drum in the marching and pep band, been in the school’s choir and been part of the musical. I’m a member of the student council, National Honor Society, the class of 2022 Vice President and the President of the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter. Through FFA, I raise show pigs for the fair, am part of the Dairy Judging Team, and was a member of the Junior Fair Board
Claim to fame/honors: on the 2019 State Runner-Up softball team, and the 2020 State Runner-Up Dairy Judging Team. I was also Mechanicsburg High School Student of the Month in October and was on Homecoming Court.
Words you live by: Everything happens for a reason, but it might not be a reason you can explain
Toughest challenge: Making it through the day with a smile on my face
Biggest influence: my sister Emma
School-day rituals: playing Wordle with Carter during band
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures, signs and notes from my favorite people
When I’m bored I like to… read, listen to music, and paint
Favorite movie: Peter Pan
Person who would play you in a movie: Florence Pugh
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Jason Aldean
Favorite book: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Whose mind would you like to read: Coach Dodane’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Machu Picchu in Peru
Talent you’d like to have: pretty handwriting
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: Grace Forrest and Olivia Skillings
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: I wish people were more willing to change and learn from others. I think more progress could be made if people listened to each other and truly tried to understand the other side.
Favorite high school moment: going to the State tournament for softball my freshman year.
Favorite junk food: Salt and Vinegar Chips
Best thing about high school: getting to make friends with people you never thought you would, and returning to friendships you forgot about.