Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Elyse Wilson is the Student of the Week from Mechanicsburg High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
1 hour ago

Name: Elyse Wilson

School: Mechanicsburg High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17 (it’s actually my birthday week so almost 18)

Extra-curricular: I’ve played soccer, basketball, softball and ran cross country. I’m a bass drum in the marching and pep band, been in the school’s choir and been part of the musical. I’m a member of the student council, National Honor Society, the class of 2022 Vice President and the President of the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter. Through FFA, I raise show pigs for the fair, am part of the Dairy Judging Team, and was a member of the Junior Fair Board

Claim to fame/honors: on the 2019 State Runner-Up softball team, and the 2020 State Runner-Up Dairy Judging Team. I was also Mechanicsburg High School Student of the Month in October and was on Homecoming Court.

Words you live by: Everything happens for a reason, but it might not be a reason you can explain

Toughest challenge: Making it through the day with a smile on my face

Biggest influence: my sister Emma

School-day rituals: playing Wordle with Carter during band

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures, signs and notes from my favorite people

When I’m bored I like to… read, listen to music, and paint

Favorite movie: Peter Pan

Person who would play you in a movie: Florence Pugh

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Jason Aldean

Favorite book: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

Whose mind would you like to read: Coach Dodane’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Machu Picchu in Peru

Talent you’d like to have: pretty handwriting

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Grace Forrest and Olivia Skillings

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: I wish people were more willing to change and learn from others. I think more progress could be made if people listened to each other and truly tried to understand the other side.

Favorite high school moment: going to the State tournament for softball my freshman year.

Favorite junk food: Salt and Vinegar Chips

Best thing about high school: getting to make friends with people you never thought you would, and returning to friendships you forgot about.

