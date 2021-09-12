Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Claim to fame/honors: I laid the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C. when I was in the 8th grade. I am on the Meats Evaluation Team that placed first in the state this past April, and I also placed first as an individual.

Words you live by: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Toughest challenge: keeping my GPA high without getting burnt out

Biggest influence: my parents and a previous basketball coach, Coach Barry

School-day rituals: I give one of my friends a good luck handshake every day before fourth period.

What’s on your bedroom walls: bookshelves, pictures, and fairy lights

When I’m bored I like to … spend time with my friends and family, read, and paint

Favorite movie: Back to the Future

Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Stone

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Conan Gray

Favorite book: Shutter Island

Favorite home-cooked meal: homemade macaroni and cheese

Favorite restaurant: Johnny Rockets

Whose mind would you like to read: my basketball coach, Coach Dodane

Place where you’d love to travel: Ireland

Talent you’d like to have: drawing and painting

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Justin Fields

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: for everyone to be more positive and open-minded.

Favorite high school moment: When I was a freshman, I got to go on a trip with the band and choir to Disney World. We got to attend a short session where we learned to play “Remember Me” from Coco and it was put to the animation. We also marched in a parade through Magic Kingdom and got to visit most of the parks.

Favorite junk food: Mumford’s Potato Chips

Best thing about high school: going to sporting events and getting to spend time with my friends every day