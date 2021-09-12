Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Name: Natalie Tull
School: Mechanicsburg High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: majorette in band during marching season, play the flute for concert and pep band. Part of the cross country and basketball teams. Played softball for three years and plan to run track this year. Member of Business Professionals of America, HOSA, student council, school’s National Honor Society President, president of the class of 2022, vice-president of the Mechanicsburg FFA chapter, compete on the Meats Evaluation team
Claim to fame/honors: I laid the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C. when I was in the 8th grade. I am on the Meats Evaluation Team that placed first in the state this past April, and I also placed first as an individual.
Words you live by: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Toughest challenge: keeping my GPA high without getting burnt out
Biggest influence: my parents and a previous basketball coach, Coach Barry
School-day rituals: I give one of my friends a good luck handshake every day before fourth period.
What’s on your bedroom walls: bookshelves, pictures, and fairy lights
When I’m bored I like to … spend time with my friends and family, read, and paint
Favorite movie: Back to the Future
Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Stone
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Conan Gray
Favorite book: Shutter Island
Favorite home-cooked meal: homemade macaroni and cheese
Favorite restaurant: Johnny Rockets
Whose mind would you like to read: my basketball coach, Coach Dodane
Place where you’d love to travel: Ireland
Talent you’d like to have: drawing and painting
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: Justin Fields
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Something in the world I’d like to change: for everyone to be more positive and open-minded.
Favorite high school moment: When I was a freshman, I got to go on a trip with the band and choir to Disney World. We got to attend a short session where we learned to play “Remember Me” from Coco and it was put to the animation. We also marched in a parade through Magic Kingdom and got to visit most of the parks.
Favorite junk food: Mumford’s Potato Chips
Best thing about high school: going to sporting events and getting to spend time with my friends every day