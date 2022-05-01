Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Claim to fame/honors: keeping up with school while still having extra-curricular activities

Words you live by: It is what it is.

Toughest challenge: figuring out plans for the future

Biggest influence: my grandpa

School-day rituals: I wake up at 7:30 a.m., get ready for school, and leave around 8:15 a.m.

What’s on your bedroom walls: a mirror, tv, and an art project

When I’m bored I like to… fish, hang out with friends, watch tv, play video games, and get things done that aren’t.

Favorite movie: Unbroken/Hacksaw Ridge

Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead

Favorite musical artist: Lil baby

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken

Favorite restaurant: Red Robin

Whose mind would you like to read: political leaders

Place where you’d love to travel: the Caribbean

Talent you’d like to have: speed reader

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: unnecessary problems

Favorite high school moment: removing masks

Favorite junk food: sour gummy worms

Best thing about high school: growing up and gaining more freedoms