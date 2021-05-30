Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Claim to fame/honors: CBC Sportsmanship award in cross country and swim, Student of the Month, Mathematics Departmental Award, U.S. Marine Distinguished Athlete, CBC Athlete of the Month

Words you live by: If plan A does not work, the alphabet has 25 more letters.

Toughest challenge: changing plans for college

Biggest influence: my mother. She not only works all day everyday, but makes time to take college courses and is on her way to a bachelor’s degree.

School-day rituals: at the end of the day you can always find me in Mrs. Thompson’s room chatting away

What’s on your bedroom walls: picture boards and inspirational sayings

When I’m bored I like to ... be active in any way (tennis, a walk, etc.)

Favorite movie: The Harry Potter Series

Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Stone

Favorite TV show: Castle

Favorite musical artists: The Eagles, Billy Joel, or Elton John

Favorite book: The Divergent series

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Cordon Bleu

Favorite restaurant: Black Rock Bar and Grill

Whose mind would you like to read: my dog’s mind

Place where you’d love to travel: Anywhere in France or Austria

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to play any musical instrument

Favorite school subject: Mathematics

Favorite athlete: John Elway Jr.

Favorite team: Denver Broncos

Something in the world I’d like to change: to have a clean water source for everyone in the world

Favorite high school moment: all my memories in cross country

Favorite junk food: chips and dip

Best thing about high school: the athletics and the friendships