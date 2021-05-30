Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Name: Victoria Oberg
School: Kenton Ridge High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Band, Leo Club, Student Council, Cross Country, Swim, Tennis, High Q, Science Fiction/Fantasy Club, Pen Pal, National Honor Society, Model UN, French Honor Society, FCCLA (Family Career Community Leaders or America)
Claim to fame/honors: CBC Sportsmanship award in cross country and swim, Student of the Month, Mathematics Departmental Award, U.S. Marine Distinguished Athlete, CBC Athlete of the Month
Words you live by: If plan A does not work, the alphabet has 25 more letters.
Toughest challenge: changing plans for college
Biggest influence: my mother. She not only works all day everyday, but makes time to take college courses and is on her way to a bachelor’s degree.
School-day rituals: at the end of the day you can always find me in Mrs. Thompson’s room chatting away
What’s on your bedroom walls: picture boards and inspirational sayings
When I’m bored I like to ... be active in any way (tennis, a walk, etc.)
Favorite movie: The Harry Potter Series
Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Stone
Favorite TV show: Castle
Favorite musical artists: The Eagles, Billy Joel, or Elton John
Favorite book: The Divergent series
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Cordon Bleu
Favorite restaurant: Black Rock Bar and Grill
Whose mind would you like to read: my dog’s mind
Place where you’d love to travel: Anywhere in France or Austria
Talent you’d like to have: to be able to play any musical instrument
Favorite school subject: Mathematics
Favorite athlete: John Elway Jr.
Favorite team: Denver Broncos
Something in the world I’d like to change: to have a clean water source for everyone in the world
Favorite high school moment: all my memories in cross country
Favorite junk food: chips and dip
Best thing about high school: the athletics and the friendships