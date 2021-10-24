Student of the Week Greenon High School

Name: David Duffey
School: Greenon High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Varsity Soccer (Co-Captain), Varsity Swim, Varsity Track, National Honor Society, work as a lifeguard/swim instructor at Springfield YMCA
Claim to fame/honors: Academic award 3 years in a row. Straight A’s all through high school.
Words you live by: “Courage is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don’t have the strength.” -Theodore Roosevelt
Toughest challenge: joining the swim team with no experience and working to be competitive.
Biggest influence: my Dad
School-day rituals: doing pushups or pullups every day before school.
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of some of my past soccer teams and my favorite musicians/bands.
When I’m bored I like to… play the guitar, run, or swim.
Favorite movie: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
Person who would play you in a movie: Harrison Ford
Favorite TV show: Mythbusters
Favorite musical artist: Johnny Cash
Favorite book: The Long Ships by Frans Bengtsson
Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s chicken pot pie
Favorite restaurant: El Toro
Whose mind would you like to read: Steven Spielberg
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Talent you’d like to have: to play the trumpet like Louis Armstrong.
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: Bill Russell
Favorite team: 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls
Something in the world I’d like to change: the amount of political polarization.
Favorite high school moment: winning the Ohio Heritage Conference for soccer my senior year for the fourth time in a row.
Favorite junk food: Chicken nuggets.
Best thing about high school: getting to spend time with my friends and play sports.