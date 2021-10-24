springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Greenon High School

David Duffey is the Student of the Week from Greenon Jr./Sr. High School. CONTRIBUTED
David Duffey is the Student of the Week from Greenon Jr./Sr. High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: David Duffey

School: Greenon High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Varsity Soccer (Co-Captain), Varsity Swim, Varsity Track, National Honor Society, work as a lifeguard/swim instructor at Springfield YMCA

Claim to fame/honors: Academic award 3 years in a row. Straight A’s all through high school.

Words you live by: “Courage is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don’t have the strength.” -Theodore Roosevelt

Toughest challenge: joining the swim team with no experience and working to be competitive.

Biggest influence: my Dad

School-day rituals: doing pushups or pullups every day before school.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of some of my past soccer teams and my favorite musicians/bands.

When I’m bored I like to… play the guitar, run, or swim.

Favorite movie: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Person who would play you in a movie: Harrison Ford

Favorite TV show: Mythbusters

Favorite musical artist: Johnny Cash

Favorite book: The Long Ships by Frans Bengtsson

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s chicken pot pie

Favorite restaurant: El Toro

Whose mind would you like to read: Steven Spielberg

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: to play the trumpet like Louis Armstrong.

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Bill Russell

Favorite team: 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls

Something in the world I’d like to change: the amount of political polarization.

Favorite high school moment: winning the Ohio Heritage Conference for soccer my senior year for the fourth time in a row.

Favorite junk food: Chicken nuggets.

Best thing about high school: getting to spend time with my friends and play sports.

