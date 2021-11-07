springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Graham High School

Kayla Smith is the Student of the Week from Graham High School. CONTRIBUTED
Kayla Smith is the Student of the Week from Graham High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Kayla Smith

School: Graham High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Marching band, Student Senate, NHS, Pep band, Musical, Bible Quiz Team

Claim to fame/honors: Dance Commander in marching band, honor roll, perfect attendance

Words you live by: A quote from Albert Einstein “I see my life in terms of music”

Toughest challenge: not overwhelming myself with all the fun things I can do in high school

Biggest influence: my mom

School-day rituals: I go to school for choir, then go home and work on college classes, then head back for band.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures and memorabilia from my different years in high school

When I’m bored I like to… read, practice my trumpet, draw, or work on my bullet journal

Favorite movie: Thor: Ragnarok

Person who would play you in a movie: Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite TV show: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Favorite musical artist: Mannheim Steamrollers

Favorite book: Whatever book I’m reading at the moment

Favorite home-cooked meal: mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Fent’s

Whose mind would you like to read: my cat Piper

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to draw a straight line

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite team: Steelers

Favorite high school moment: getting to direct the marching band on senior night for “Light Up”

Favorite junk food: Chocolate Chips

Best thing about high school: all of my experiences in marching band

