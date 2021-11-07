Student of the Week Graham High School

Name: Kayla Smith
School: Graham High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Marching band, Student Senate, NHS, Pep band, Musical, Bible Quiz Team
Claim to fame/honors: Dance Commander in marching band, honor roll, perfect attendance
Words you live by: A quote from Albert Einstein “I see my life in terms of music”
Toughest challenge: not overwhelming myself with all the fun things I can do in high school
Biggest influence: my mom
School-day rituals: I go to school for choir, then go home and work on college classes, then head back for band.
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures and memorabilia from my different years in high school
When I’m bored I like to… read, practice my trumpet, draw, or work on my bullet journal
Favorite movie: Thor: Ragnarok
Person who would play you in a movie: Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite TV show: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Favorite musical artist: Mannheim Steamrollers
Favorite book: Whatever book I’m reading at the moment
Favorite home-cooked meal: mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Fent’s
Whose mind would you like to read: my cat Piper
Talent you’d like to have: to be able to draw a straight line
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite team: Steelers
Favorite high school moment: getting to direct the marching band on senior night for “Light Up”
Favorite junk food: Chocolate Chips
Best thing about high school: all of my experiences in marching band
