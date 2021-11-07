Student of the Week Graham High School

Claim to fame/honors: Dance Commander in marching band, honor roll, perfect attendance

Words you live by: A quote from Albert Einstein “I see my life in terms of music”

Toughest challenge: not overwhelming myself with all the fun things I can do in high school

Biggest influence: my mom

School-day rituals: I go to school for choir, then go home and work on college classes, then head back for band.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures and memorabilia from my different years in high school

When I’m bored I like to… read, practice my trumpet, draw, or work on my bullet journal

Favorite movie: Thor: Ragnarok

Person who would play you in a movie: Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite TV show: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Favorite musical artist: Mannheim Steamrollers

Favorite book: Whatever book I’m reading at the moment

Favorite home-cooked meal: mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Fent’s

Whose mind would you like to read: my cat Piper

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to draw a straight line

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite team: Steelers

Favorite high school moment: getting to direct the marching band on senior night for “Light Up”

Favorite junk food: Chocolate Chips

Best thing about high school: all of my experiences in marching band