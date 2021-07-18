Student of the Week Graham High School

Name: Amber Robeson
School: Graham High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Soccer, Swim, Track, Musical, Varsity Choir, Student Senate, National Honors Society
Claim to fame/honors: Junior and Senior Class President, National Honors Society President, CBC Athlete of the Month, Regional finalist in 300m hurdles, 1st team CBC 300m hurdles, 2nd team CBC 100m hurdles, 2nd team CBC in soccer.
Words you live by: It is what it is.
Toughest challenge: balancing everything I want to do
Biggest influence: my parents and my grandpa
School-day rituals: I always drink a vanilla iced coffee everyday before school.
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends
When I’m bored I like to … play the piano and sing
Favorite movie: Annabelle: The Creation
Person who would play you in a movie: Taissa Farmiga
Favorite TV show: Bates Motel
Favorite musical artist: Simple Plan
Favorite book: This is Where it Ends by Marieke NijKamp
Favorite home-cooked meal: Sloppy Joe’s
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs’ minds
Place where you’d love to travel: Bora Bora
Talent you’d like to have: to play the guitar or violin
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Keni Harrison
Favorite team: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
Something in the world I’d like to change: I would like to help decrease amount of animal cruelty.
Favorite high school moment: Winning first-team CBC in the 300m hurdles.
Favorite junk food: milkshakes or Slushies
Best thing about high school: is being able to spend time with friends and enjoy the little things.