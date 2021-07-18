Student of the Week Graham High School

Claim to fame/honors: Junior and Senior Class President, National Honors Society President, CBC Athlete of the Month, Regional finalist in 300m hurdles, 1st team CBC 300m hurdles, 2nd team CBC 100m hurdles, 2nd team CBC in soccer.

Words you live by: It is what it is.

Toughest challenge: balancing everything I want to do

Biggest influence: my parents and my grandpa

School-day rituals: I always drink a vanilla iced coffee everyday before school.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends

When I’m bored I like to … play the piano and sing

Favorite movie: Annabelle: The Creation

Person who would play you in a movie: Taissa Farmiga

Favorite TV show: Bates Motel

Favorite musical artist: Simple Plan

Favorite book: This is Where it Ends by Marieke NijKamp

Favorite home-cooked meal: Sloppy Joe’s

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs’ minds

Place where you’d love to travel: Bora Bora

Talent you’d like to have: to play the guitar or violin

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Keni Harrison

Favorite team: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Something in the world I’d like to change: I would like to help decrease amount of animal cruelty.

Favorite high school moment: Winning first-team CBC in the 300m hurdles.

Favorite junk food: milkshakes or Slushies

Best thing about high school: is being able to spend time with friends and enjoy the little things.