Student of the Week Graham High School

Name: Gillian Setty
School: Graham High School
Grade: 12 (Class of 2022)
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: I played volleyball for all four years of high school, participated in Student Senate, was a member of the Prom Committee, and was the Secretary in our chapter of the National Honor Society.
Claim to fame/honors: high honor roll during every semester, received the All Conference Academic Award from the Central Buckeye Conference and many volleyball awards.
Words you live by: If people don’t want to be in your life, don’t put effort in to be in theirs.
Toughest challenge: public speaking
Biggest influence: my sisters are my biggest influence. They have always supported me and never fail to make me laugh.
School-day rituals: have my dad make me cheesy eggs, and go to volleyball after school
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures with my friends
When I’m bored I like to… play volleyball, go shopping with my sisters, and hang out with my friends
Favorite movie: Hamilton the musical
Person who would play you in a movie: Madison Lintz
Favorite TV show: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Favorite musical artist: James Arthur
Favorite book: Turtles All The Way Down by John Green
Favorite home cooked meal: Chicken Noodles and Mashed Potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Whose mind would you like to read: Mathew Gray Gubler
Places where you’d love to travel: Maine or every national park. It has always been a goal of mine to travel to every park in my lifetime.
Talent you wish you have: reading minds
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Haleigh Washington
Favorite team: Penn State Volleyball
Favorite high school moment: The last day of senior year. We had senior sunrise, Powderpuff, and all got to spend the day together
Favorite junk food: Barbeque Chips
Best thing about high school: Getting to go to Art Class everyday. Mr. Buschur is my favorite teacher and I took his class all four years.