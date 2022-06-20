springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Graham High School

Gillian Setty is the Student of the Week from Graham High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Gillian Setty

School: Graham High School

Grade: 12 (Class of 2022)

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: I played volleyball for all four years of high school, participated in Student Senate, was a member of the Prom Committee, and was the Secretary in our chapter of the National Honor Society.

Claim to fame/honors: high honor roll during every semester, received the All Conference Academic Award from the Central Buckeye Conference and many volleyball awards.

Words you live by: If people don’t want to be in your life, don’t put effort in to be in theirs.

Toughest challenge: public speaking

Biggest influence: my sisters are my biggest influence. They have always supported me and never fail to make me laugh.

School-day rituals: have my dad make me cheesy eggs, and go to volleyball after school

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures with my friends

When I’m bored I like to… play volleyball, go shopping with my sisters, and hang out with my friends

Favorite movie: Hamilton the musical

Person who would play you in a movie: Madison Lintz

Favorite TV show: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Favorite musical artist: James Arthur

Favorite book: Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

Favorite home cooked meal: Chicken Noodles and Mashed Potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

Whose mind would you like to read: Mathew Gray Gubler

Places where you’d love to travel: Maine or every national park. It has always been a goal of mine to travel to every park in my lifetime.

Talent you wish you have: reading minds

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Haleigh Washington

Favorite team: Penn State Volleyball

Favorite high school moment: The last day of senior year. We had senior sunrise, Powderpuff, and all got to spend the day together

Favorite junk food: Barbeque Chips

Best thing about high school: Getting to go to Art Class everyday. Mr. Buschur is my favorite teacher and I took his class all four years.

