Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy

Name: Cheney Gross
School: Global Impact STEM
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Football, Wrestling, full-time Wendy’s Manager
Words you live by: Seek self-improvement every day
Toughest challenge: managing school with extracurriculars
Biggest influence: Bricker Thiel
School-day rituals: practice Spanish and read
What’s on your bedroom walls: my weekly workout regimen
When I’m bored I like to: practice Spanish and spend time with my siblings
Favorite movie: Midway
Person who would play you in a movie: The Rock
Favorite musical artist: Five Finger Death Punch
Favorite book: “Economics in One Lesson” Hazlitt
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Salad
Favorite restaurant: Wendy’s
Whose mind would you like to read: Alex Coleman
Place where you’d love to travel: Germany
Talent you’d like to have: Multilingualism
Favorite school subject: History
Something in the world I’d like to change: eliminate taxation everywhere
Favorite high school moment: When my football senior class and I went to West Virginia for the weekend to white-water raft
Favorite junk food: Kit Kats
Best thing about high school: The relationships I have with my peers and teachers who continually act so selflessly
About the Author