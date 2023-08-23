Student killed in school bus crash that injured dozens identified

The Northwestern Local Schools student who died in a school bus crash Tuesday was identified in court filings in the charges against the minivan driver who struck the bus, causing it to flip over.

Aiden Clark was identified as the student, but his age was not listed. He was killed when a 2010 Honda Odyssey at about 8:14 a.m. in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville near the German Twp. fire station, northwest of Springfield in Clark County went left of the center line into the path of the oncoming school bus.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is charged with vehicular homicide in the incident. Joseph and a passenger in the minivan had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mercy Health - Springfield.

A fundraiser for the Clark family had garnered more than $45,000 in donations as of Wednesday afternoon.

The bus and van went off the side of the road, with the bus rolling over. Clark was ejected and died on the scene, and another suffered life-threatening injuries. Dozens more children were injured and taken to area medical centers for treatment.

The Northwestern Local Schools bus had 52 students and one driver aboard at the time of the crash.