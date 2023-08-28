Streamy Awards 2023 celebrates internet culture; Meghan Trainor picks up ‘sound of the year’

It’s an honor some may not have heard of: The Streamy Awards for 2023 have been announced, and music artists popular on the Internet have scooped them up.

The “Rolling Stone” sound of the year Streamy Awards winner is Meghan Trainor, whose TikTok and other social media accounts were favored for her “Made You Look” song that had people across the globe, including celebrities, dancing to it on video. The song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, according to Billboard.com.

Other winners were:

MrBeast: Creator of the Year

Challenge Accepted: Show of the Year

Kai Cenat: Streamer of the Year

ibai (Spain): International

Chris Olsen: Short Fort

Dylan Mulvaney: Breakout Creator

Fanum: Breakout Steamer

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Collaboration

Invisible People: Creator for Social Good

Prime: Creator Product

Jonas Brothers: Crossover

The Streamy Awards were conducted in Los Angeles and are produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter.

Source: Streamy Awards and Billboard