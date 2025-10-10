Statue of Springfield music icon Johnny Lytle to be dedicated

The bronze statue, created by area artist Mike Major, depicts Lytle leaning on a knee with his elbow, holding mallets and with his chin resting on his other hand.

Mike Morris, whose efforts have helped several statues of local prominent figures to be placed around the city, will speak at the ceremony, along with Dick Hatfield and a representative of Clark State College. There will be a special presentation with photos and stories of Lytle’s life and career.

Other statues around the area include Revolutionary War general George Rogers Clark and boxer Davey Moore, who Lytle used to spar with.

The Lytle statue has been in planning for nearly a decade, making it especially satisfying for Morris.

“This has been the most challenging of the seven statues I’ve done,” he said. “I’m very grateful as this is the last one I’ll do.”

Raising the funds and other challenges and commitments slowed the statue’s progress. Morris said the dedication of a Lytle mural on the side of Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company spurred him to get it completed, costing an estimated $110,000.

Lytle’s final performance was at a Springfield Symphony Orchestra concert at the Performing Arts Center in November 1995 and he passed away a few weeks later.

“It was the only true paid performance Lytle gave in his hometown. That’s why I wanted it at this sight,” said Morris.

Members of Lytle’s family, who saw a clay sculpture of the statue in progress in 2024, are expected to attend the dedication along with several of the donors who contributed funding, handled by The Springfield Foundation.

The statue and mural are complemented by Johnny Lytle Avenue and the Springfield Jazz and Blue Festival’s outdoor stage bearing the name “Johnny Lytle Commons Park Stage.” A plaque will be added to the statue in the coming months.