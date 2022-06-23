State to support more agricultural easements, including in Clark and Champaign

Funding for the state’s farmland preservation efforts come from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund, which was approved by voters in 2008. That money is used to purchase agricultural easements from willing sellers through a competitive process.

An agricultural easement is defined by Ohio Revised Code as an incorporeal right or interest in land that is held for the public purpose of retaining the use of land predominantly in agriculture. According to the state, 589 family farms in 61 counties have collectively preserved 91,507 acres in agricultural production between 2002 and 2022. That includes farms in both Clark and Champaign counties.

The state added that permanent easements preserved under related programs bring the total acres currently preserved in Ohio to over 102,000.