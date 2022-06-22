Former Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center employee alleges wrongful termination in civil suit

A due process hearing, the superintendent’s recommendation for his contract termination, and a school board resolution followed the investigation, according to court records.

Matthews’ employment with the school ended in March last year “based on allegations of dishonesty, insubordination, misfeasance and malfeasance,” according to the lawsuit.

Other allegations included Matthews’ attendance of a party that took place nearly 15 years ago where food and alcohol were purchased with school funds, his coming onto the school premises while on medical leave for a broken leg, and granting “unrestricted access” to the school premises to substitute custodian, according to court records.

Explore 5 controversial Ohio bills left unfinished for the summer

Matthews began his employment at the school in 2000 as a custodian, where he was promoted first in 2006 and again in 2013 to his most recent title of supervising custodian. Since his termination from the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, he has taken an interim job at a sanitation business “with lower pay and fewer benefits,” according to the complaint.

Matthews’ lost wages through last month total more than $70,000, according to the suit.

Matthews’ attorney did not return a request for comment before the newspaper’s print deadline.