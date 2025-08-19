State Fire Marshal honors 32 ODOT employees who serve as volunteer firefighters, EMTs

“It’s fitting that we take time and recognize you as members of ODOT to risk your lives every day,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “I think you’re one of the most valued state agencies we have. Beyond that, you do these jobs every day, and then you go home, and you volunteer in your communities to protect them. That’s definitely above and beyond.”

Mitch Blackford, assistant director of field operations, also thanked the volunteers for helping ODOT fulfill its mission to safely maintain the roads.

“Every day you show up to keep Ohio’s roads safe, clear and connected. When the call comes, whether it’s a fire, a crash or a medical emergency, you answer without hesitation. Because of you, our towns and roadways are safer, our neighbors are supported and our communities stand stronger,” he said.

ODOT volunteers are “everywhere all the time,” said Reardon, thanking the volunteers for that.

“I appreciate your public commitment. Volunteering is not an easy world. It’s got a lot of challenges in it,” he said, explaining they’ve lost the lives of four volunteers in two years. “(It’s) not good, but it shows the risk and the commitment you all have to serve in your communities.”

This ceremony was one of the last the department will be hosting like this, Reardon said. They held three of them and honored about 150 people.

“I think volunteers are greatly, greatly underappreciated ... This recognition is long overdue. I commend you for what you do and thank each and every one of you for your dedication,“ he said.

The volunteer fire service faces ongoing challenges related to recruitment and retention, and about 70% of Ohio’s fire departments are volunteer-based, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The ODOT employees recognized were:

Joshua Beck, highway technician for District 6 in Marrow County, volunteering 13 years with the Johnsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Cody Bell, highway technician for District 7 in Shelby County, volunteering one year with the Lockington Volunteer Fire Department.

Jordan Brumbaugh

Andrew Clouse, researcher for the Central Office, volunteering 19 years with the Somerset Reading Twp. Fire Department.

Arthur Diaz, highway technician for District 6 in Marion County, volunteering 16 years with the Carey Fire Department.

Bailey Dretzka, highway technician for District 6 in Morrow County, volunteering five years with the Johnsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Braden Edington, highway technician for District 7 in Miami County, volunteering five years with the Pleasant Hill Fire Department and Miami County Special Operations/Hazmat Team.

Mitchel Horne, highway technician for District 8 in Clermont County, volunteering 19 years with the Stonelick Twp. Fire Department.

Kyle Hosier

Jason Hunsaker

Dylan Kline, highway technician for District 7 in Miami County, volunteering six years with the Pleasant Hill Fire Department and Miami County Special Operations/Hazmat Team.

Nick Laffin

Matt Longfellow

Harley Mcrill

Cory Meadows, training officer for District 7, volunteering 14 years with the Ansonia Fire Department.

Tyler Muhlenkamp

Justin Newkirk

Danielle Paulus, highway technician for District 7 in Shelby County, volunteering two years as an EMS with For Loramie.

Alicia Perkins

Kyle Phelps, highway technician for District 8 in Preble County, volunteering 24 years with West Alexandria Fire and EMS.

Matt Rhoades, master mechanic for District 7 in Montgomery County, volunteering 32 years with the Brookville Fire Department.

Black Simpson

Derick Smith, contractor compliance officer for the Central Office, volunteering 18 years with the Harrod Volunteer Fire Department.

David Stockler, highway technician for District 7 in Miami County, volunteering 12 years with the Pleasant Hill Fire Department and Miami County Special Operations Team.

Alex Teague, infrastructure specialist for the Central Office, volunteering 15 years as an EMS with Perry-Port-Salem Rescue.

Timothy Theodorou, traffic management center operator for the Central Office, volunteering 10 years with the County Line Joint Fire District.

Emily Tumbusch, highway technician for District 7 in Darke County, volunteering eight years as an EMS with the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad.

Chris Ware, safety and health inspector for District 8, volunteering eight years with the Village of Phillipsburg.

Zachary Warner, highway technician for District 6 in Union County, volunteering two years with the Northeast Champaign County Fire District.

Ben Wessel

Zachary Wetzel

Reese Whittaker, highway technician for District 7 in Miami County, volunteering four years as an EMS with Pleasant Hill and Newton Twp.

*Those without a description did not attend the event but will be honored and receive a certificate.