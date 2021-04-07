St. Paris appoints police chief to replace terminated Barga

Mayor Brenda Cook alleged Barga had “engaged in numerous incidents of insubordination and disrespectful treatment of her supervisor,” the complaint obtained by the Springfield News-Sun said.

In the complaint, Cook alleged that Barga was argumentative in multiple meetings since 2019, frequently canceled, postponed or failed to show at regular meetings, did not provide a regular update of police department activity or schedule, did not work the minimum hours required, and used paid leave benefits inappropriately.

During the hearing, Barga stated that “she was probably argumentative (during meetings with the mayor), but provoked by the mayor” and that she thought the mayor’s conduct and directives given to her were “not reasonable and lawful,” the complaint said.

She was placed on leave Nov. 2 and terminated Nov. 24 after the village council voted 4-2 to uphold termination charges during a public hearing that was held over three nights.

The News-Sun reached out to Cook for comment on the new appointment and did not receive a response.