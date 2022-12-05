Springfield’s symphony group hosts Holiday Home Tour this weekend

“It’s almost like a holiday in itself for some people,” she said. “Some get ideas on how to decorate their own homes.”

Tour spots will include:

-1102 S. Fountain Ave. The Jumawan-Spahr residence was built in 1891, and the owners took residence earlier this year. Expect candles and a variety of Christmas trees including a rotating tree with glowing ornaments.

-2021 E. High St. Another 19th Century home with many features obtained from former Springfield sights by owners Mac and Carolyn Young, unique touches and each room has its own name. Attendees are requested not to park on High Street for safety reasons, but at nearby businesses.

-1914 Appian Way. Chris and LaChrissa Davis have several trees, tablescapes and other holiday themes as well as a sports fan attraction, a Washington Commanders football tree in this Olympic Hills home.

-30 Dover Rd. The home of Melissa Tuttle and Julian Simmons will combine holiday decorations along with family heirlooms, art, items from travels around the world and stained glass pieces.

-4294 Pine Tree Place. Bill and Jo Ann Stapleton have trees with blown glass ornaments and family heirloom decorations and ornaments made by family members along with antique sleigh bells, collections of Santas, Nutcrackers and items from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Flax said the tour has not raised its ticket prices in several years — even though costs have risen — so people can continue to enjoy the event. Advance tickets are available at the Symphony office, Frame Haven, Katie’s Hallmark and Schneider’s Florist.

HOW TO GO

What: WASSO Holiday Home Tour

Where: Various homes in Springfield

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11

Admission: $15 presale and $20 days of tour

More info: 937-325-8100 or go to springfieldsym.org/holiday-tour/