Springfield’s National Night Out planned for Aug. 6

“This event is a great opportunity for the Police Division to add to the positive relationships we’ve built with the community,” said Officer Zach Massie. “We’re looking forward to hosting this event once again, and I hope many residents are able to participate.”

The event will include free food and snacks while supplies last, a bicycle raffle, an inflatable park, a dunk tank, games, prizes and public safety vehicles, including police cruisers and fire trucks, that will be on display and available for tours.

Last year’s event was the largest to date, and holding it at Veterans Park gave organizers more space to work with, according to Massie. The event had been held on City Hall Plaza previously.

Explore Dozens of area players part of return of college football video game

National Night Out is funded by donations from local businesses, organizations and private citizens. The Springfield Police Division will accept donations such as food, beverages, snacks and bicycles, as well as monetary support. To make a donation, visit https://shorturl.at/kHNOC.

The event is presented by the Springfield Police Division in conjunction with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

For more information, visit springfieldohio.gov/nno.