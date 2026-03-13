Springfield’s Cecil & Lime listed for sale, will be closing

“We want to let all our friends know that Cecil and Lime is being listed for sale and we will be closing," the post stated, explaining they’ll be opening a restaurant and event venue outside of New Carlisle on Quick Road, but don’t have a firm date of anything yet.

“This is a bittersweet success for us. We have so many cherished memories from the last 22 years, and each one will be carried with us to our new. We look forward to having you all at our new location.”

The Solomon Group - Arthur Solomon - Coldwell Banker Heritage also posted about the sale with photos to its page earlier this week, saying, “once in a lifetime opportunity about to hit the market in Springfield.”

Many community members commented in social media about the closing.

“Brokenhearted. I’ll support you in any endeavor. Keep us posted,” Brenda K. Conkright Saunders said.

“We have always loved our time at Cecil and Lime. I am sorry to hear that you are closing the restaurant, but we all must change and grow. Sounds like this is a great opportunity for you and I am sure you will continue to have wonderful food and we will make wonderful new memories in your new location. Best wishes for the new location and we will see you soon,” Rita Burkhart-Molvie commented.

“Sad for Springfield but wishing you the best,” Tammy Angel Collins said.

The restaurant has been open almost 22 years and features steaks, seafood and other American entrees.

Cecil & Lime first started out decades ago as a combination butcher shop and grocery store before later turning into a vegan coffee shop until it closed.

Michael and Brenda Berner then bought the lot to recreate the butcher shop to include a lunch cafe. But after being approved for a full-service bar license in June 2004, they decided to open the fine dining Cecil & Lime, and their son Micah Berner was named general manager and later co-owner.