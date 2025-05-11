Springfield’s annual community cleanup scheduled for end of month

The City of Springfield will host its annual Community Cleanup Day at the end of this month.
The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 31, with a dropoff location behind the Clark County Public Library on Jefferson Street. It’s only for Springfield residents and proof of residency is required.
“This event provides Springfield residents with a free and convenient opportunity to dispose of unwanted household items safely and responsibly,” city officials said.
Accepted items include yard debris, mattresses and bulky furniture, outdoor items (chairs, couches, playsets), electronics, clothing, general trash, and tires.
Items not accepted include non-residential or commercial waste, chemicals or hazardous materials, paint, medical waste or pharmaceuticals.
For more information, contact the Community Development Department at 937-324-7689.
About the Author