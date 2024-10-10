Springfield’s Academy Sports + Outdoors store to open later this month

The over 50,000 square-foot store is Academy Sports’ second location in Ohio, with the first in Zanesville. Carlisle said it will bring in around 60 new jobs to the community. With the opening of the Springfield store, Academy Sports + Outdoors will have 292 total stores across 19 states.

The store will be located in the Bechtle Crossing shopping center, which also includes Marshalls, Rue21, Bath & Body Works, Sally Beauty, Claire’s Five Below, Kay Jewelers, Kohl’s and others.

Academy Sports + Outdoors’ products focus on the categories of outdoor, apparel, sports and recreation, and footwear. They sell men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, shoes and accessories, outdoors, sports, backyard and recreation products, health and fitness items and equipment, water bottles and tumblers, backpacks and more.

Academy Sports will donate a $5,000 shopping spree to Springfield Fire & rescue on Thursday, Oct. 24.