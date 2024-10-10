Springfield’s Academy Sports + Outdoors store to open later this month

A sports and outdoors retail store coming to Springfield has set an opening schedule for later this month.
Academy Sports + Outdoors will open on Monday, Oct. 21, at 1690 N. Bechtle Ave., in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to Shane Carlisle, public relations manager. A grand opening event will be held on the weekend of Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27.
The over 50,000 square-foot store is Academy Sports’ second location in Ohio, with the first in Zanesville. Carlisle said it will bring in around 60 new jobs to the community. With the opening of the Springfield store, Academy Sports + Outdoors will have 292 total stores across 19 states.
The store will be located in the Bechtle Crossing shopping center, which also includes Marshalls, Rue21, Bath & Body Works, Sally Beauty, Claire’s Five Below, Kay Jewelers, Kohl’s and others.
Academy Sports + Outdoors’ products focus on the categories of outdoor, apparel, sports and recreation, and footwear. They sell men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, shoes and accessories, outdoors, sports, backyard and recreation products, health and fitness items and equipment, water bottles and tumblers, backpacks and more.
Academy Sports will donate a $5,000 shopping spree to Springfield Fire & rescue on Thursday, Oct. 24.
For more information about the store, text “SPRINGFIELDOH” to 22369 or visit academy.com/springfield. Those interested in open positions can visit careers.academy.com to apply.
About the Author