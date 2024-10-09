Sanctuary Series to present dramatic play ‘Love ‘Letters’

The Arters, who are from Urbana and performed the roles previously, play a separated couple who read cards and letters side by side from their nearly 50-year relationship, including the good and bad, hopes, dreams and disappointments.

High Street member Daniel Walter said this presentation is a different offering for the series, now in its 16th season and a chance to see a dramatic presentation of just two characters.

“It’s fairly intense and a rare opportunity to see this type of show for no cost,” he said.

The Sanctuary Series offers a variety of entertainment including concerts in various music genres performed by local and area artists. The church is celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2024.

“Our series is a chance to spend a Sunday afternoon with the arts in a beautiful historic building for free,” Walter said.

For more information on future shows, go to www.facebook.com/highstreetunited.