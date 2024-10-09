Sanctuary Series to present dramatic play ‘Love ‘Letters’

By Brett Turner – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
High Street United Methodist Church will offer “Love Letters” to the local audience for its monthly Sanctuary Series performance on Sunday.

The language of love in the form of a Pulitzer Prize-nominated dramatic play will be performed by the married couple of Paula and Jim Arter and directed by Zach Roberts at 3 p.m. The church is located at 230 E. High St. and admission is free.

The Arters, who are from Urbana and performed the roles previously, play a separated couple who read cards and letters side by side from their nearly 50-year relationship, including the good and bad, hopes, dreams and disappointments.

High Street member Daniel Walter said this presentation is a different offering for the series, now in its 16th season and a chance to see a dramatic presentation of just two characters.

“It’s fairly intense and a rare opportunity to see this type of show for no cost,” he said.

The Sanctuary Series offers a variety of entertainment including concerts in various music genres performed by local and area artists. The church is celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2024.

“Our series is a chance to spend a Sunday afternoon with the arts in a beautiful historic building for free,” Walter said.

For more information on future shows, go to www.facebook.com/highstreetunited.

