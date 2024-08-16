BreakingNews
Springfield welcomes 3 new elementary school principals

The Springfield City School District has welcomed three new building principals for the 2024-25 school year.

The new school principals are Krystal Cole at Kenwood Elementary School, Brentt Hogan at Hayward Middle School and Shawnkeida Whitlow at Lagonda Elementary School.

“These principals embody the dedication, passion and forward-thinking that will inspire our students and elevate our community,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “With them at the helm, our schools are poised to soar to new heights, enriching lives and inspiring leaders of tomorrow.”

Cole has 13 years of experience with the district and most recently served as a student support facilitator at Kenwood Elementary.

Hogan has nearly 30 years of experience and most recently served at the assistant principal at Hayward Middle.

Whitlow is new to the district but brings leadership skills and new ideas after serving 14 years with Dayton Public Schools.

The former principal at Hayward, listed on the school district website as Edna Chapman, is now the assistant principal, according to school officials. SCSD said the former principals at Kenwood and Lagonda resigned. They were listed online as Thomas Wallace (Kenwood) and Joshua Harning (Lagonda).

