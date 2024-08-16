Springfield welcomes 3 new elementary school principals

“These principals embody the dedication, passion and forward-thinking that will inspire our students and elevate our community,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “With them at the helm, our schools are poised to soar to new heights, enriching lives and inspiring leaders of tomorrow.”

Cole has 13 years of experience with the district and most recently served as a student support facilitator at Kenwood Elementary.

Hogan has nearly 30 years of experience and most recently served at the assistant principal at Hayward Middle.

Whitlow is new to the district but brings leadership skills and new ideas after serving 14 years with Dayton Public Schools.

The former principal at Hayward, listed on the school district website as Edna Chapman, is now the assistant principal, according to school officials. SCSD said the former principals at Kenwood and Lagonda resigned. They were listed online as Thomas Wallace (Kenwood) and Joshua Harning (Lagonda).