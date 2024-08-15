United Senior Services to host annual Wellness Conference

“We are hosting this event to bring together resources that support the health and well-being of our older community members and their loved ones,” said Executive Director Maureen Fagans. “The USS Wellness Conference is a great opportunity for individuals to focus on their overall health and learn about the importance of community connections to our mental health”

The conference will feature a keynote address from Greta Mayer, CEO of the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties, who will speak on the critical importance of mental health and staying connected within the community.

Participants will have access to a variety of health screenings including balance, blood pressure, foot care, glucose, hearing, mammography, skin and vision checks. There will be fitness demonstrations such as Tai Chi, Moving with Music, Hula Hoop exercise and Parkinson’s exercise. Community exhibitors will also be on-site to provide resources and information on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

For more information or questions about the event, contact the USS main desk at 937-323-4948.

The USS is focused on enhancing the wellbeing of Clark County older adults by offering more than 30 programs and services for over 5,000 members and 4,000 clients that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living.