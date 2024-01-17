Springfield warming shelter to remain open throughout frigid temperatures

Tuesday morning, shelter volunteer were serving 17 people, offering cots and warm meals.

Aaron Roy, flourishing neighborhoods initiative director at the Nehemiah Foundation and faith community crisis response team director, is managing the shelter at the Salvation Army.

The Extreme Cold Weather Shelter opened for the first time 4 p.m. on Monday, and Springfield community development director Shannon Meadows said after the initial opening, it will stay open during daytime hours.

The shelter is seeking a third shift volunteer, as well as donations of liquid coffee creamer, fresh baked goods and fresh whole fruit like bananas, apples and oranges. Those interested can email Roy at aaron@nehemiahfoundation.org.

Today, the wind chill is expected to reach minus 12 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is forecast Thursday after 1 p.m. Snow is expected to continue on Friday, and frigid temperatures are forecast for the weekend.

The city on Friday announced the partnership between the Nehemiah Foundation Faith Community Crisis Response Team, Salvation Army, Sheltered Inc. and Homefull, plus the Community Development Department of the city of Springfield to offer shelter to people experiencing homelessness during the extreme cold.

Traditional shelters will remain in operation.

Those seeking assistance should contact the Community Emergency Shelter Access Point offered by Sheltered Inc. Intake at 440 W. High St. or at 937-521-1071. Calls received after hours will be connected to on-call staff for assistance.

The shelters are:

• Norm’s Place, for single women, and women and families;

• Hartley House, for single men;

• Homefull at the EI, for non-congregate emergency homeless shelter services for families, and for additional beds in a congregate setting for adults in need of night shelter. Homefull at the El appears to be the new name for the shelter at the former Executive Inn, 325 W. Columbia St.