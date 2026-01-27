Springfield warming shelter in urgent need of volunteers, donations with low temps

The volunteers and donations will support people “experiencing homelessness and others at risk due to extreme cold ... Additional support is critical to ensure safe, continuous operations during this severe weather period,” according to Springfield Communications Director Karen Graves.

The warming shelter has provided meals for 75 to 80 people each day, according to Graves. It has a 48-cot capacity, which has been full since Saturday.

In response, an emergency overflow shelter, operated by Sheltered Inc., was activated over the weekend and remains in effect with more cots at Norm’s Place and Hartley House.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Nehemiah Foundation and their staff for operating the warming shelter during these extreme conditions, and to the many community members who have volunteered their time to help care for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Logan Cobbs, community development director.

“This effort truly reflects what it means to be a community — people, nonprofits, businesses and faith partners coming together to help one another. As the need continues, we encourage any business or resident who is able to donate winter items or volunteer to step up and help.”

Explore The 20 heaviest snow days in southwest Ohio history

Volunteer training will be provided on-site. Responsibilities may include cleaning and general shelter upkeep; client sign-in and intake support; helping with client needs and engagement; organizing and distributing donated items; and making coffee and assisting with food preparation.

Donations needed include women’s pants; men’s pants; men’s hoodies; men’s and women’s undergarments; socks; hats and gloves; men’s boots (especially needed); and travel-size toiletries. Only winter clothing items are being accepted at this time.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at https://tinyurl.com/nh3tu2x7 or https://tinyurl.com/3et3am7k.