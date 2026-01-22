Need to get out of the cold? Warming centers, shelters open in region

A dangerously cold airmass will bring a prolonged arctic outbreak through the week.
High temperatures will only reach into the teens, with daily overnight lows near or below zero. Wind chill values between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees are expected tonight into early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The NWS recommends the following for extreme cold: a warm hat, gloves or mittens, three-plus layers for the upper body (one of which should be insulating), waterproof boots, one or two pairs of socks and a face mask or scarf to protect lungs from frigid air.
Following is a list of warming centers and shelters by county.
Butler County
- Butler County Sheriff’s Office Jail Lobby Warming Center, 705 Hanover St. Hamilton, 24/7.
- Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- Hope House Mission - Men’s Shelter, 1001 Grove St., Women and Children’s Shelter, 1300 Girard Ave., both in Middletown. Hours: Both open with limited overnight capacity
- Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday
- MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday
- MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- New Life Baptist Mission, 415 Henry St., Hamilton. Hours: TBD
- Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- Salvation Army, 235 Ludlow St., Hamilton. Hours: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday
Clark County
- Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St., Springfield, 937-322-3434. Open 24/7 during cold snap.
Greene County
- Bridges of Hope homeless shelter, 1087 W. Second St., Xenia. 937-708-8053
- Family Promise of Greene County homeless shelter, 124 S. Detroit St., Xenia. 937-372-0705.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office also shared a list of agencies operating as warming centers. People can call to check on hours:
- Beavercreek Community Center: 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road, 937-352-4001
- Beavercreek Senior Center: 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, 937-426-6166
- Cedarville Community Library: 20 S. Miller St., 937-352-4006
- Fairborn Community Library: 1 E. Main St., 937-878-9383
- Fairborn Police Department lobby: 70 W. Hebble Ave., 937-754-3000
- Fairborn Senior Center: 325 N. Third St., 937-878-4141
- John Bryan Community Center: 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, 937-767-7202
- Spring Valley Senior Center: 2551 Old U.S. 42 South, 937-862-4475
- Winters-Bellbrook Community Library: 57 W. Franklin St., 937-352-4004
- Xenia Community Library: 76 E. Market St., 937-352-4000
- Yellow Springs Community Library: 415 Xenia Ave., 937-352-4003
- Yellow Springs Senior Center: 227 Xenia Ave., 937-767-5751
Montgomery County
- Dayton’s shelter for men, operated by Homefull, 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. 937-350-1335.
- St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Women and Families, 120 W. Apple St., Dayton, 937-461-7837.
City of Dayton recreation centers are operating as warming centers. Hours are 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at:
- Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St.
- Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave.
- Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive.
- Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St. in Moraine. Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
- Washington Twp. Rec Center, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. Hours are 6 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Warren County
The Warren County Emergency Management Agency released a list of warming centers in the county:
- Franklin-Springboro Library - Franklin branch: 44 E. Fourth St.
- Franklin-Springboro Library - Springboro branch: 125 Park Lane
- Mary L. Cook Library: 381 Old Stage Road, Waynesville
- Lebanon Public Library: 101 S. Broadway St.
- Countryside YMCA - Lebanon: 1966 Deerfield Road
For a map and hours of operation of the warming centers, click here.
