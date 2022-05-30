Springfield veteran gets long-awaited wheelchair ramp

“No doubt if you could see what we go through to get me in and out of here, you’d understand,” said Childs in a press release. “The mobility it gives me is absolutely the best thing someone could do for me.”

Childs was a staff sergeant and tank gunnery trainer at Fort Knox, Kent., during his six years of enlisted duty and also spent seven years on the reserves. He found the help he needed on Habitat’s website, according to the release.

“I always thought Habitat was just about building homes,” he said. “I saw things about (former President) Jimmy Carter helping build houses and that was it. But I thought, ‘It can’t hurt to ask.’”

Habitat Neighborhood Repair Specialist Galen Curry said that the organization has just started installing ramps.

“It’s another way to allow folks to age in place. It gives them back their mobility,” he said.

The installation of ramps also provides safety and security to people, Curry said. Ramps allow those who use wheelchairs a safe way to leave their homes on a daily basis and during emergency situations. Ramps also allow people the ability to live in the comfort of their own home

“It is a tremendous gift to give someone,” he said.