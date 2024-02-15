Springfield traffic light near school studied for removal

“A traffic study has shown that this location does not meet current signal warrant thresholds and are not expected to meet them in the future,” the city release said.

Here is how the process will work:

— First, a sign reading “Signal Under Study for Removal” will be installed next to the signal heads.

— A “Stop” sign and “Advanced Warning” sign will be posted on the stopped approach, the release said.

— The signal will be in flashing operation for 90 days, and during that time the intersection will be evaluated for crashes.

— After the 90-day evaluation, the signals will be covered for 60 days. If, during the 60-day period there are no increases in traffic-related incidents, the signals will be removed.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Service Director Chris Moore communicated with Springfield City School District officials after the city received the traffic study and decided to move forward with the signal removal process, a city official said.

The city had no cause for concern about the proximity of the School of Innovation to the traffic signal, the official said.

Springfield City School District’s Safety & Security Office has worked closely with the city during the preliminary traffic study process, a school district spokesperson said, “examining data and ensuring that student safety is always being considered.”

The district has communicated with staff from the School of Innovation, the District Transportation Department and the District Maintenance Department to make adjustments to bus routes and stops, should the city move forward with the decision to remove the traffic light at Selma and Tibbetts, the spokesperson said.

The School of Innovation gives a second option for high school students in the Springfield City School District to focus on project-based learning instead of traditional classroom instruction.