Caleb G. Clinton, 27, of 608 S. Wittenberg Ave #3, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, dismissed.

Joshua M. Folden, 37, of 1438 Attleboro Drive, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Tyler J. Hill, 29, of Urbana, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Terri Imbody, 53, of 3200 E. National Road Rm 36, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond remains, dismissed, guilty.

Anthony E. Pyles, 54, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, bond remains.

Tre A. Schwarz, 21, of 256 E. Pleasant St., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no cont.

Mindy J. Cline, 40, of 916 Mavor St., aggravated burglary, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Cody R. Harmison, 28, of 810 Cypress St., inducing panic, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with property.

Peterson Celestin, 42, of Findlay, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, improper passing, bench warrant ordered.

Jared A. Deaton, 34, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William R. Givens, 52, of 329 N. Race St., possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Danny L. Hockett II, 43, of 512 Kinnane Ave., assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Katharine D. Holder, 38, of Enon, OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to yield/red light, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, open container/vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Techelet Sayan, 36, of 136 The Post Road, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no brake lights, bench warrant ordered.

Kenneth C. Silket Jr., 70, of S. Charleston, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

April D. Anderson, 31, of 609 S. Arlington Ave., OVI, continued, fail to register, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Johnnie N. Estepp, 37, of 134 Kennedy Drive, Lot 33, request for bail, dismissed.

Stephanie A. Huemmerkopf, 38, of South Vienna, OVI, continued, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Tara K. Lino, 37, of Gallipolis, aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Toussaint Lukenson, 35, of 1014 N. Limestone St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn Mears, 59, of New Carlisle, sexual imposition, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Connor L. Nawman, 19, of 916 Mavor St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brieanne D. Riggins, 31, of 1725 Clay St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Arthur B. Ringler, 22, of 922 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dominque M. Sims, 36, of 25 E. Johnny Lytle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jackie D. Spencer Jr., 46, of 808 S. Center St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Gary R. Tackett Jr., 50, of 468 Selma Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Brandy L. Wheeler, 38, of Dayton, theft, guilty, 6 months of jail, concurrent with 23CRB03029.