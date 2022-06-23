Springfield to streamline utility billing, payments

The city announced this week that it has partnered with software companies SmartBill and Invoice Cloud in a bid to create a more efficient system of billing and payment for customers. City officials stated in a recent news release that SmartBill will provide bill printing and mail delivery services while Invoice Cloud will serve utility customers with online payment options.

“Our hope was to bring more efficiency and convenience to our utility customers, and these new services will help to facilitate that goal,” said Springfield’s Finance Director Mark Beckdahl. “It’s important that we meet our customers where they are, and provide the services that meet their needs.”