Springfield to streamline utility billing, payments

The city of Springfield plans to upgrade its utility billing and payment systems as city officials say the goal is to streamline those processes and improve payment options.
The city announced this week that it has partnered with software companies SmartBill and Invoice Cloud in a bid to create a more efficient system of billing and payment for customers. City officials stated in a recent news release that SmartBill will provide bill printing and mail delivery services while Invoice Cloud will serve utility customers with online payment options.
“Our hope was to bring more efficiency and convenience to our utility customers, and these new services will help to facilitate that goal,” said Springfield’s Finance Director Mark Beckdahl. “It’s important that we meet our customers where they are, and provide the services that meet their needs.”
Starting this week, all city utility customers will temporarily receive paper bills in the mail. That includes those who have opted for paperless billing options under previous providers, the news release stated. Under the new system, a paperless bill option is slated to become available to customers next month.
However, customers are able to pay their bills online at invoicecloud.com/CityofSpringfield. Customers who use Invoice Cloud can also pay by electric check, credit card or Google Pay. But, city officials expect a wider scope of payment options to become available by mid-July.
Customers may also pay their utility bills in person at City Hall, 76 E. High St., leave their payment in the dropbox outside that building on North Fountain Avenue, or deposit payments in the dropbox at the City Service Center, 2100 Lagonda Avenue.
Those who currently pay their bill through ACH autopay will continue to have uninterrupted service, the news release from the city stated. Those who wish to sign up for that autopay option may do so at directpaymentplan.com.
For more information regarding city utility billing and payment options, please visit springfieldohio.gov/utility-billing or call the city’s Utility Billing Division at 937-324-7365.
