Springfield to mark Haitian Flag Day. What to know about celebrations Thursday

What is the city doing Thursday?

The city of Springfield will have an event beginning at 7:45 a.m., open to the public and around the flagpole on the City Hall Plaza.

“We want to honor the contributions of the Haitian people in our community on a day that is key in their national pride,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck previously.

The city event will feature the raising of the Haitian flag and singing of the Haitian national anthem. A city proclamation and remarks will follow.

What is the main event?

The larger event Thursday is called the Haitian Flag Day Fair and Festival, planned from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheater at 250 Cliff Park Road. Entry is free.

Haitian food vendors, art, dance, music, a panel discussion and remarks are planned. Live performances include headliners Toto Necessite, Delly Francois, J-Flash and Harriett J.

“The festival provides an opportunity for people to come together, learn from one another and embrace diversity in all its forms,” its promotional material said.

How many Haitians are here?

An exact number of how many Haitians have migrated to Springfield is unknown. Groups working with the community have estimated that 4,000 to 7,000 Haitian immigrants have come to the city in about the last five years.

