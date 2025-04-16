Springfield to host historic air race, air mobility forum this year

The last Pulitzer race was held in 1924 at Wright Field, which is now part of Area B at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence.

“This event will highlight Ohio’s unique Advanced Air Mobility assets, including the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence and dedicated airspace used as a proving ground for emerging aviation technology,” NAAMCE Executive Director Ted Angel said. “We hope the race to claim the Pulitzer Trophy inspires aviation enthusiasts of all ages.”

The race will feature 24 crews flying “any form of zero-emission, fully electric aircraft” like eVTOL, eHelicopter, electric seaplane, eCTOL and eSTOL “to increase public awareness of advanced air mobility technology.” The e-TOL acronyms refer to “electric” and “takeoff and landing.” The eVTOL is vertical takeoff and landing, S is short, and C is conventional.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The event will be a 90 nautical mile closed-circuit triangular race with eight heats. More information is available at pulitzertrophy.com/

Races will be held during the day. There will be a series of three-aircraft preliminary and semi-final heats leading up to a final race for the trophy. The winner will ultimately be celebrated at a ceremony at the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

Springfield was selected to host the event from three finalists including Salinas and Stockton, California, according to the Air Mobility Institute.

“Our team was thoroughly impressed with NAAMCE’s bid to host the inaugural electric aircraft race. The Wright Brothers would be proud knowing that Ohio continues to lead at the forefront of aviation and innovation,” said Dan Sloat, founder and president of the Advanced Air Mobility Institute. “Together, we are reviving a century of American aviation heritage in celebration of the zero-emission era. Join us in October to be part of history in the making.”

The air mobility industry forum will feature keynote speakers and industry-focused workshops.

For more information, visit aamohio.com/.