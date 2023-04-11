Springfield to host 3rd summer program for student growth

The Springfield City School District will soon host its third year of summer programming to provide students with growth opportunities.
The programming, “The SCSD Summer Experience 2023,” will begin in June and is open to all PreK through 12 grade students.
“It is our goal to make this experience not seem like ‘school’ in the typical sense. We want it to be enjoyable and engaging for our students, so that they understand it is possible to learn and have fun at the same time,” said Superintendent Bob Hill.
Students in grades PreK through seventh will use project-based learning around STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) themes, have guest speakers, field trips and showcases of student work.
Students in grades eighth through 12 will have opportunities for high school pathway exploration, credit recovery and accelerating credit earning options.
“We’ve seen great numbers for our summer programming the past three years,” Hill said. “Slowly, but surely we are chipping away at the potential negative effects of learning associated with the national health crisis of the past several years and reactivating student growth.”
This program is financed in part by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
