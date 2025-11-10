Springfield to hold citizens government academy in January

“I personally believe that our best citizens are our most informed citizens. The Citizens Government Academy gives residents a unique opportunity to see the inner workings of city government, understand the challenges our departments face and learn how decisions are made that affect their neighborhoods,” City Manager Bryan Heck said in the release. “Engaged citizens who understand the process are better equipped to contribute meaningfully to the future of Springfield.”

Springfield residents want “clear and timely information,” the 2024 citizens survey showed, Communications Director Karen Graves said.

“At the city of Springfield, we are committed to listening to our community and making necessary adjustments to enhance how we communicate,” Graves said. “Transparency, responsiveness and accessibility remain top priorities, and the Citizens Government Academy is an important way for residents to see firsthand how their local government works.”

The academy will meet every other Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Jan. 20, and last 10 weeks.

The 10 sessions will be city government 101, policy and decision-making, budget and finance, public safety, legal and municipal court operations, infrastructure and public works, economic and community development, leadership and actions, and graduation and civic engagement pathways.

Springfield residents have been active in city meetings over the last two years, in part spurred by disagreements over the handling of the influx of Haitian immigrants, a fatal bus crash involving a Haitian immigrant in 2023 and international attention on the city after false rumors about Haitian immigrants went viral. Temperatures have cooled significantly at recent city commission meetings, though many citizens remain actively involved.

For more information on the program, call Graves at 937-324-7300. Twenty-five participants will be allowed. To apply, visit springfieldohio.gov/cga2026.