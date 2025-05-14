Springfield teen indicted on murder charges in 2024 shooting of his own mother

A relative found Brown’s mother, Tiffany Higgins, shot multiple times in the head in her home in the 800 block of South Center Street and called 911 at 2:39 p.m. March 17.

Higgins was 38 at the time and her son, the only other person in the home during the shooting, was 16, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said.

A relative found Higgins after she had been unable to reach her. Brown was missing from the home, and a day later he allegedly stole a family member’s car from New Carlisle Pike and led the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase into the city before crashing. He was taken into custody and adjudicated in Clark County Juvenile Court on a failure to comply charge.

Driscoll said the prosecutor’s office finished its investigation while Brown was in juvenile court before binding him over to adult court to go in front of a grand jury.

Multiple Springfield area schools closed March 18 last year, the Monday after the shooting, after police learned a “person of interest” had threatened “to shoot unknown individuals at an undisclosed school.”