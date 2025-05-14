Springfield teen indicted on murder charges in 2024 shooting of his own mother

A 17-year-old was indicted this week in the shooting death of his mother on St. Patrick’s Day in 2024.
Lamont A. Brown Jr. was indicted on one charge of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, and one felonious assault and aggravated robbery charge.
A relative found Brown’s mother, Tiffany Higgins, shot multiple times in the head in her home in the 800 block of South Center Street and called 911 at 2:39 p.m. March 17.
Higgins was 38 at the time and her son, the only other person in the home during the shooting, was 16, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said.
A relative found Higgins after she had been unable to reach her. Brown was missing from the home, and a day later he allegedly stole a family member’s car from New Carlisle Pike and led the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase into the city before crashing. He was taken into custody and adjudicated in Clark County Juvenile Court on a failure to comply charge.
Driscoll said the prosecutor’s office finished its investigation while Brown was in juvenile court before binding him over to adult court to go in front of a grand jury.
Multiple Springfield area schools closed March 18 last year, the Monday after the shooting, after police learned a “person of interest” had threatened “to shoot unknown individuals at an undisclosed school.”
