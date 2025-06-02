Breaking: 1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash

Springfield teen gets 18 years to life in prison for shooting death of father

A vehicle drives on North Limestone Street on Friday, May 30, 2025, outside Clark County Common Pleas Court. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

A Springfield teen pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for the shooting death of his father following an argument in September.

Harley Cyphers, 17, pleaded guilty to one charge of murder with a firearm specification. He was sentenced to 15 years for the murder charge, plus three consecutive years for the firearm specification, up to life, Friday in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll previously said Cyphers shot his father, Dale Shawn Cyphers, 48, in the head after the two had an argument in the 1200 block of West Cedarview Drive in Springfield’s north side around 9:50 a.m. Sept. 14.

Cyphers was ordered conveyed to the Ohio State Penitentiary in Orient.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.