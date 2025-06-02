Springfield teen gets 18 years to life in prison for shooting death of father

A Springfield teen pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for the shooting death of his father following an argument in September.
Harley Cyphers, 17, pleaded guilty to one charge of murder with a firearm specification. He was sentenced to 15 years for the murder charge, plus three consecutive years for the firearm specification, up to life, Friday in Clark County Common Pleas Court.
Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll previously said Cyphers shot his father, Dale Shawn Cyphers, 48, in the head after the two had an argument in the 1200 block of West Cedarview Drive in Springfield’s north side around 9:50 a.m. Sept. 14.
Cyphers was ordered conveyed to the Ohio State Penitentiary in Orient.
In Other News
1
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County; driver flees...
2
1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash
3
Beatles rooftop show coming to City Hall Plaza
4
Beat the summer heat with homemade Popsicles (and Popsicle trivia)
5
Aspen’s Law would push for stricter punishment in school zone accidents
About the Author