Springfield Symphony season to take off with ‘The Planets’

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is going out of this world to open its 80th season on Saturday. Conductor and music director Peter Stafford Wilson will guide the music, The Now Device will provide visuals and Dan Fleisch takes on the narrative with the multi-media experience program “The Planets.”

With cosmic-themed music led by Gustav Holst’s composition “The Planets,” this Masterworks concert will fit this season’s theme of “An Experience for Everyone” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Tickets are still available.

The SSO, The Now Device and Fleisch previously combined for one of the most popular concerts in recent years with a celestial theme. Wilson wanted to again go big to start 2023-24.

“I am delighted to be opening a new season with that theme in a newly-imagined setting,” he said. “Holst’s ‘The Planets’ is an audience favorite because of its evocative musical imagery, but when enhanced with the incredible visuals available through today’s exploration of the universe, it is absolutely breathtaking.”

The Now Device will provide a photo collage accompaniment that is updated with the most recent images available and choreographed to the music.

To turn video, film and still pictures into experience, The Now Device carefully edited the imagery and played the results back live as a kind of visual collage, according to program notes. The timing and the combination of what the audience will see is “played” in much the same way that a musician plays music, with the pictures and scenes corresponding to musical notes and phrases, while computers, video mixing hardware and The Now Device’s custom software make up the “instruments.”

The video was produced by NASA; Fleisch, Wittenberg University professor emeritus of physics, has collected and curated it and enhanced the narrative.

The show has been updated with new imagery collected in the decade plus since its first version. This collection of glimpses into the physical universe will be woven into part narrative, part poetry and part pure visual spectacle.

The concert will also feature two new works, Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst” and Dan Perttu’s evocative second piano concerto, subtitled “A Planets Odyssey.”

Two special offers will also tie into the concert. Any students attending the show who are budding astronomers will be eligible to enter a drawing to win an Orion SkyQuest XT8 Classic Dobsonian Telescope for their school, donated by Fleisch, who will offer an evening to show the class how to assemble and use it.

Drawing entry forms will be in the lobby prior to the concert and at intermission. The winner will be notified the following week.

Fleisch will also offer an observatory open house at Wittenberg to view the planets at 8 and 10 p.m. Oct. 9, 11, 13, 17, 19 and 21. Sign-up sheets will be available in the lobby during the concert.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Orchestra “The Planets”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Admission: $45-74

More info: springfieldsym.org/the-planets/