Ohio companies win tens of millions in new defense contract awards

Southwestern Ohio companies have been named in several recently announced Department of Defense (DOD) contract awards.

Jet engine producer CFM International Inc., based in West Chester, Twp., and Cincinnati’s GE Aerospace won large awards or modifications to existing awards, from the U.S. Navy and from the Air Force, respectively.

CFM was awarded a $13,005,000 firm-fixed-price contract for production and delivery of one CFM56-7B24E spare engine in support of the C-40 aircraft for the Navy, the DOD said. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France, Durham, N.C., and Peebles, Ohio, where GE Aerospace has an engine testing facility. Work is expected to be completed in December 2023, the DOD said.

CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, of France.

The contract came from Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Md.

GE Edison Works has been awarded a $16,669,438 modification to a previously awarded contract for materials research and development, the DOD said.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $25,426,531. Work will be performed at Cincinnati and is expected to be completed by March 26, 2028. The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

In Beavercreek, the ceiling or top value of a contract for Frontier Technology Inc. has been raised to $63 million on a previously awarded contract for war gaming and strategic planning for the Air Force.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $75 million, the DOD said.

Location of performance depnds on individual task orders, but is managed at Wright-Patterson and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2027, the DOD said.

AFRL at Wright-Patterson is the contracting activity.

And UES Inc., Dayton, was awarded a $9,975,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for manufacturing research for digital utilization.

This contract provides for the development and delivery of “fundamental knowledge and technical solutions for digital manufacturing challenges of interest to the Air Force,” the DOD said in a contract annoucnement.

Work will be performed in the Dayton area, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 28, 2028.

Again, AFRL is the contracting activity.