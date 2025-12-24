Springfield students participate in holiday service projects

Many Springfield City School District students participated in service projects this winter leading up to the holidays.

“The weeks leading up to winter break were about more than decorations and traditions — they were about showing up for their community,“ said Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist for the district.

”Throughout the winter months, students in several buildings participated in service projects, turning empathy into action and making a difference for those around them."

Many Springfield City School District students participated in service projects this winter leading up to the holiday. Horace Mann Elementary held a food drive. Contributed

Fulton Elementary’s Junior Lighthouse Team and Lighthouse Ambassadors held a blanket drive for the Springfield Cancer Center.

After receiving more than 150 donations of blankets, the school was also able to donate items to several churches.

Warder Park-Wayne, Horace Mann and Snyder Park elementaries all held food drives.

Snyder Park collected more than 2,000 items and 25 turkeys to help 50 families and made donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank and Springfield Soup Kitchen.

Many Springfield City School District students participated in service projects this winter leading up to the holiday. The Girls Basketball Team spent time helping at The Salvation Army’s Toy Shop. Contributed

Springfield High School’s Wildcat Theatre held a coat, hat and glove drive during their recent performances of “A Christmas Story”, something they initiated themselves

High school students and staff also donated toys to those in need, and the Girls Basketball Team spent time helping at The Salvation Army’s Toy Shop.

