Springfield skatepark design feedback sought

In February, Springfield City Commission authorized spending $1.2 million for upgrades to Sherman Avenue Park, Davey Moore Park and work completed now at the Snyder Park Tennis Courts.

Professional skaters Cody McEntire and Julia Brueckler will skate from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday with the input meeting from 6 to 7 p.m.

Castillo called the Mitchell Boulevard Skatepark “one of our most-used assets, by all ages.”

The park is near National Trail’s offices, so Castillo can see its use from her space.

“I looked back out the window now, and there are about 15 kids out there using it,” she said Friday afternoon.

A concrete skatepark will be built at Davey Moore Park with a budget of $300,000. The design elements will be selected after input from skaters, Castillo said.

City leaders chose the skatepark over a water play feature because of problems maintaining splash pads and similar features.

More upgrades are planned for Davey Moore Park, officials have said, including playground improvements.

The Sherman Avenue Park will get a pump track, which is used by bikes, scooters and skateboards. Pump tracks offer an asphalt track with hills and banked turns that, if does not require pushing or pedaling, but rather pumping, using up-and-down motions of the body.

“It is going to be unique in our community,” Castillo said, noting it was highly requested. “It’s an exciting thing.”

Pump tracks have gained popularity in recent years and cities such as Dayton and Huber Heights have added them to parks there.

The Sherman Avenue project has a budget of $350,000.

Castillo said the project will benefit because the park is right off the Buck Creek Trail at Sherman Avenue.

Funding for the projects comes from Community Development Block Grants. Davey Moore, Sherman Avenue and Selma Road parks are the three Springfield parks that qualify for CDBG funds, she said.